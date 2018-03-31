Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 243,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,151.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $50,018.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $994,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,210 shares of company stock worth $1,846,548 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

