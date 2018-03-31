IntriCon (IIN) vs. Nidec (NJDCY) Critical Analysis

IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Nidec pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. IntriCon does not pay a dividend. Nidec pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntriCon and Nidec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $88.31 million 1.57 $1.80 million $0.29 68.97 Nidec $11.09 billion 4.11 $1.04 billion $0.87 44.30

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than IntriCon. Nidec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntriCon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of IntriCon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 2.04% 10.64% 4.41% Nidec 8.69% 13.81% 7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IntriCon and Nidec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nidec 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nidec has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.48%. Given Nidec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nidec is more favorable than IntriCon.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nidec beats IntriCon on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices. The company also provides electronic and optical components comprising mechanical system components, optical system units, sensors, and electronic system components; automotive components; hard disk drive components; and other products that include music boxes and pottery craftwork equipment. In addition, it offers hotel services and sells private label products. The company's products have applications in the IT equipment, home appliances, audio and visual equipment, office equipment, healthcare and medical care, industrial equipment, and vehicle/robot industries. Nidec Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

