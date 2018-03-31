Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.23% of Invacare worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 63.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 40.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invacare by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Invacare has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Invacare’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.59%.

In other Invacare news, Director C Martin Harris sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $62,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Invacare from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

