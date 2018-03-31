InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) versus Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Head-To-Head Review

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

InVivo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.50%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given InVivo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InVivo Therapeutics is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.74 million ($0.74) -0.72 Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 304.87 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -19.70

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -158.99% -125.62% Accelerate Diagnostics -1,520.99% -54.66% -51.90%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic. It detects and identifies pathogens directly from a single patient sample followed by antimicrobial susceptibility testing based on the identification results. The Accelerate PhenoTest BC Kit provides ID and AST results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The Accelerate Pheno system features walk-away automation and consists of a fixed instrument and single-use test kit.

