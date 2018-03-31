Iomart Group (IOM) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer

Iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.42) target price on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FinnCap increased their price objective on shares of Iomart Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 365 ($5.04) on Thursday. Iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.80). The company has a market cap of $404.98 and a P/E ratio of 3,041.67.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing secure managed hosting and cloud services. The Company operates through two segments: Easyspace and Cloud Services. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) companies.

