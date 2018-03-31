Ion Geophysical (IO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5084743354186 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

IO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

