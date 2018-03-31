iQuant Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (IQT)

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One iQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, CoinExchange and Allcoin. iQuant has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $335,934.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iQuant has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iQuant alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00725300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029916 BTC.

About iQuant

iQuant launched on August 21st, 2017. iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain.

iQuant Token Trading

iQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Allcoin, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iQuant must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.