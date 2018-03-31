Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.3053052732659 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Iradimed stock remained flat at $$14.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

