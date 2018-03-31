Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond alerts:

Shares of HYG stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,860 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ishares-iboxx-high-yid-corp-bond-hyg-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated.html.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.