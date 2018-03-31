iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Longer Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Longer Investments Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 941,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,565,000 after buying an additional 717,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $151.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $133.66 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

