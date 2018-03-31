iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (ILF) Position Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $37.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.54.

iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

