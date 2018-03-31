Isramco (ISRL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Isramco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. Isramco has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRL. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Isramco in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Isramco by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Isramco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Isramco by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Isramco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Segment, and Production services Segment.

