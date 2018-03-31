ITT Inc. (ITT) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of ITT worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $48.98 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,320.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

