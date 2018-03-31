J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J & J Snack Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5108388272122 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,550.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.66. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $157.33.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $731,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

