J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,087.43, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-holdings-lessened-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.