J Michael Edenfield Sells 21,755 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $279,116.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,227.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, J Michael Edenfield sold 29,211 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $372,440.25.

On Friday, March 16th, J Michael Edenfield sold 13,417 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $172,676.79.

On Monday, March 19th, J Michael Edenfield sold 23,417 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $300,205.94.

On Tuesday, March 13th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,900 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $79,532.00.

On Friday, March 9th, J Michael Edenfield sold 10,551 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $140,855.85.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.27, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. American Software had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in American Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

