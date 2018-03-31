J Michael Edenfield Sells 29,211 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 29,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $372,440.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $279,116.65.

On Friday, March 16th, J Michael Edenfield sold 13,417 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $172,676.79.

On Monday, March 19th, J Michael Edenfield sold 23,417 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $300,205.94.

On Tuesday, March 13th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,900 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $79,532.00.

On Friday, March 9th, J Michael Edenfield sold 10,551 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $140,855.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.27, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. American Software had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. American Software’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,074.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 784,557 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 248,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 246,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 65,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in American Software by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

