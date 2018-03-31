J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in J2 Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

In other J2 Global news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,749,122.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,857,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $232,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,085,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483 in the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $78.92 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3,873.85, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.00 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

