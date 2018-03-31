James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.30 Per Share

James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.27) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from James Fisher & Sons’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FSJ stock opened at GBX 1,572 ($21.72) on Friday. James Fisher & Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 1,340 ($18.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,775 ($24.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of James Fisher & Sons from GBX 1,690 ($23.35) to GBX 1,670 ($23.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($21.55) price target on the stock.

In other James Fisher & Sons news, insider Justin R. Atkinson purchased 3,150 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($21.69) per share, with a total value of £49,455 ($68,326.89). Also, insider Charles J. Rice sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,626 ($22.46), for a total transaction of £50,406 ($69,640.78).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; diving and marine consultancy services; integrated marine contract services; mass-flow excavation services; marine and diving services; and products that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

