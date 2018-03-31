James Latham (LTHM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of James Latham (LON:LTHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.54) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 665 ($9.19) on Thursday. James Latham has a 12-month low of GBX 685 ($9.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 970 ($13.40).

In related news, insider Christopher David Sutton sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.61), for a total value of £4,998 ($6,905.22). Also, insider Andrew George Wright purchased 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £523.38 ($723.10).

About James Latham

James Latham plc is a timber and panel products distributor. The Company is engaged in timber importing and distribution, carried out in approximately 10 locations. The Company offers a range of wood-based panel products, natural acrylic stone, hardwoods, high grade softwoods, flooring, cladding, decking and plastics.

