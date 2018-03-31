James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on James River Group to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. 261,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,118. James River Group has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.55.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.56 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell bought 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $39,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hartman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 131,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

