Jane Street Group LLC Has $924,000 Position in Azul SA (AZUL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Azul in the third quarter valued at $13,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,088,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,915,000 after acquiring an additional 454,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.78 price target for the company. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Azul SA has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $35.05.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

