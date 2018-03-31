Janus Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:JNS)

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Janus has a total market capitalization of $744,390.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Janus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Janus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Janus token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00725273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00158476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Janus Token Profile

Janus’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Janus’ total supply is 25,201,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,020,335 tokens. The official website for Janus is janustoken.com. The official message board for Janus is medium.com/@Janus_Token. Janus’ official Twitter account is @Janus_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Janus token is a crypto asset built and issued on the NXT blockchain and later on migrated to the Ardor blockchain. A total amount of 100,000,000 tokens will be issued, of which 97% will be destributed to ICO investors. The Janus ICO will be held with the collaboration of the NXT team, which will perform as an escrow agent. The Janus project will then donate 5% of the funds received to the development of the NXT and Ardor projects. The Janus token was created as a way to fund the Janus project and to allow token holders to share in the profits created by the Janus company through an automated and transparent dividends issuance system on the NXT platform. The company will also release an annual report in which its financial standing will be detailed along with key milestones achieved. Janus will be a software and services company that uses common technology to implement distinctly branded projects targeting a number of carfully selected markets. The Janus project has outlined content management, online and self publishing, marketplaces for targeted audiences and digital assets, online education technology, social fintech platforms, crypto financial services and social applications as some of the areas in which the company will develop solutions. “

Buying and Selling Janus

Janus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Janus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Janus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Janus using one of the exchanges listed above.

