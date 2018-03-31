JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €39.80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €39.80 ($49.14) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.39 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €29.00 ($35.80) on Friday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a one year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

