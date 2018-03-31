JD.com (JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $40.49. 11,619,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,103,376. JD.com has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $57,656.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,049.00, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $110,165.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,061,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 4,504,409 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $70,878,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,269,000 after buying an additional 1,614,942 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,595,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,325,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,686,000 after buying an additional 1,081,382 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

