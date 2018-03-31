Insider Buying: Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PLYM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/jeffrey-e-witherell-acquires-1000-shares-of-plymouth-industrial-reit-inc-plym-stock-updated.html.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc, formerly Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focused on single-tenant industrial properties and multi-tenant industrial properties. The Company also focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.