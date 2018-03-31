JET8 (J8T) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,756.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, JET8 has traded 29% lower against the dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $3,756.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00723405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00159599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029842 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,230,872 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

