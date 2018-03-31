Jewels 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Jewels has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Jewels has a total market cap of $37,774.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jewels

Jewels is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewels must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

