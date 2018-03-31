Jin Coin (JIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Jin Coin has a market capitalization of $134,026.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jin Coin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Jin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00286035 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018168 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Jin Coin Profile

JIN is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,524 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jin Coin is www.jin-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

