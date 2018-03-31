John Bean Technologies (JBT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Bean Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9332176983732 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,580.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.35 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Bank of America downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $125.00 target price on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

