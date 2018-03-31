John Wood Group (WG) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report issued on Wednesday.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 770 ($10.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 865 ($11.95) to GBX 750 ($10.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.33) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.05) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 782 ($10.80).

LON:WG opened at GBX 540 ($7.46) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 553 ($7.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 830 ($11.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy services company. The Company provides a range of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. It operates through two segments: Wood Group Engineering segment, which provides a range of engineering services, such as conceptual studies, engineering, project and construction management, and control system upgrades, to the upstream, subsea and pipeline, downstream, chemical process and industrial, and clean energy sectors, and Wood Group PSN segment, which provides production services to the upstream, midstream, downstream and industrial sectors through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, facility construction and maintenance management, industrial services, training and decommissioning services, and turbine activities.

