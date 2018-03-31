Contrasting Harsco (NYSE:HSC) and Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI)

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) and Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Harsco alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harsco and Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco 0 0 5 0 3.00 Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share 1 9 5 0 2.27

Harsco presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a consensus target price of $45.91, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share is more favorable than Harsco.

Profitability

This table compares Harsco and Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco 0.49% 30.82% 3.70% Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share 5.92% 11.73% 4.86%

Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Harsco does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Harsco has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Harsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harsco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harsco and Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco $1.61 billion 1.03 $7.82 million $0.74 27.91 Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share $30.17 billion 1.08 $1.61 billion $2.60 13.55

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has higher revenue and earnings than Harsco. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share beats Harsco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share

Johnson Controls, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions. The Building Efficiency segment offers designing, producing, marketing and installing integrated heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, security and mechanical equipment. The Power Solutions segment offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks and utility vehicles. The Company serves both automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The Company also supplies advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.