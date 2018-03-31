Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5225234424512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,308. The company has a market cap of $32,636.58, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 27,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

