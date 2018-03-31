Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,467.11, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/johnson-matthey-jmply-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, which is a manufacturer of catalysts and catalyst systems for vehicles and industry; Process Technologies, which is a supplier of catalysts, licensing technologies and other services to the syngas, oleo/biochemical, petrochemical, oil refining and gas processing industries; Precious Metal Products, which is organized into its Services businesses, which include management, distribution, refining and recycling of precious metals, and its Manufacturing businesses, which fabricates products using precious metals or related materials, platinum group metal catalysts and platinum group metal chemicals; Fine Chemicals, which is a supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), custom services and catalyst technologies, and New Businesses, which focuses on its Battery Technologies, Atmosphere Control Technologies and Fuel Cells Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.