EP Energy (EPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

EPE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded EP Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 price target on EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EP Energy from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.87.

Shares of NYSE EPE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. EP Energy has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $337.20, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.96.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts expect that EP Energy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EP Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EP Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EP Energy by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EP Energy by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EP Energy by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

