Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($45.38) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR:IGY opened at €38.47 ($47.49) on Wednesday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

