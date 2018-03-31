JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for BMW (BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on BMW and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($155.56) price objective on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.08 ($118.62).

BMW stock opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Wednesday. BMW has a 52-week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 52-week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

