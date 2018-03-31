JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€96.10” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care (FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($118.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €87.00 ($107.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.60 ($118.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.72 ($114.47).

FME stock opened at €82.98 ($102.44) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 52 week high of €93.82 ($115.83).

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

