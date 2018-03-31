JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Decreased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

