Julian D. Singer Buys 38,736 Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer acquired 38,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $184,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CCUR opened at $4.80 on Friday. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

CCUR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

