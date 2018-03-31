Jungheinrich (JUN3) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a €38.50 ($47.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($46.30) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.70 ($45.31).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €35.96 ($44.40) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €28.33 ($34.98) and a twelve month high of €42.94 ($53.01).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

