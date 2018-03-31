Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 56.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 45.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,690.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $726,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $936,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

