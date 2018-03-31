Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $838,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 64.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 4,730.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 458,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 448,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $109.85 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $84.92 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $11,320.44, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.33 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 37.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,341.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

