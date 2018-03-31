Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE:KED) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Energy Development earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7640703576303 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:KED opened at $15.56 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

