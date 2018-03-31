KBC Group NV Has $40.59 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $40,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CVS Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.21 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

