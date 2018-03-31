BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,119.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.15.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,444 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $13.69 on Friday, hitting $541.72. 488,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.52 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,064.15, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $2.88 dividend. This represents a $11.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

