KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ASML by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,196. The company has a market capitalization of $84,863.16, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $1.7181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. ASML’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

ASML declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

