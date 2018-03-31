Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,378,000. Simply Money Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 1,103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,876,000 after purchasing an additional 257,852 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,311. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a $0.2063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

