Keane Group (FRAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $22.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Keane Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Keane Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keane Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1,661.21, a PE ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.70.

In other news, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $110,292.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,254.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 13,321,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $243,121,992.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,917,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,247,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,326,956 shares of company stock valued at $279,700,566.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

