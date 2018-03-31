KemCredit Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KMC)

KemCredit (CURRENCY:KMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One KemCredit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KemCredit has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KemCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KemCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KemCredit alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00719110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159986 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030480 BTC.

About KemCredit

KemCredit’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. KemCredit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. KemCredit’s official website is kemfe.org. The Reddit community for KemCredit is /r/kemcredit. KemCredit’s official Twitter account is @kemfesupport.

Buying and Selling KemCredit

KemCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy KemCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KemCredit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KemCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KemCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KemCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.